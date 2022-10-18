iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in September

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter.

