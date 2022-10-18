iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

