iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,834 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

