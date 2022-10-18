iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,280,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

