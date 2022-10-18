iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.75. 9,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

