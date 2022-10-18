iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

