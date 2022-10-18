iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $370.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.11.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
