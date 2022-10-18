iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.11. The stock had a trading volume of 129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

