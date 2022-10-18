iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

