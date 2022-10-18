iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $46,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 290,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

