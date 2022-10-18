J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %
JBHT traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.89. 1,252,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.