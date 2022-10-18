J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

JBHT traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.89. 1,252,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

