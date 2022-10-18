Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.11.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Up 6.2 %

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $403.74 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

