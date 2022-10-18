Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OKE opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.