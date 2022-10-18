Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.