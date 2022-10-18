Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 5,614 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.