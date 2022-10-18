James D. Helin Sells 2,000 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 56,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

