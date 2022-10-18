James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

