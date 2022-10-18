James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at $209,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 78.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Trading Up 2.5 %

Winmark Announces Dividend

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $805.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.73. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $277.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.