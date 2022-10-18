James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 87.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ArcBest by 634.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ArcBest by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

