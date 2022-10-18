James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.01. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

