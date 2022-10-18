James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.