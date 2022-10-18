James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

