James Investment Research Inc. Sells 17,122 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $267.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

