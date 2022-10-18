James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,879 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

