James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,708 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.