JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Raised to €12.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.70 ($11.94) to €12.10 ($12.35) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCDXF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

