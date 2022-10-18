Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €107.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Safran Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Safran stock traded up €3.32 ($3.39) on Tuesday, reaching €105.56 ($107.71). 685,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.37.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

