Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($54.08) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SHL traded up €0.70 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €44.28 ($45.18). 546,725 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.06 and its 200 day moving average is €50.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

