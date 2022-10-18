Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,861.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $143.25 million and approximately $128,861.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036241 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00056237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08436741 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109,371.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.