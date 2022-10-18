Johnson & Johnson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 33,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 29,198 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.88. 439,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,923. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $436.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

