JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $3,880,031.55 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 901,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

