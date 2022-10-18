JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 500

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OCDO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 487.90 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 665.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 816.37.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 422,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

