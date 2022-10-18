JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 500

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OCDO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 487.90 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 665.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 816.37.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
