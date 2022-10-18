JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price to GBX 370

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.14) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.72.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. Trainline has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

