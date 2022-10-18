Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 15.47 and last traded at 15.67. Approximately 20,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,396,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of -0.22.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 165.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

