Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $113.70 million and $656,665.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.88 or 0.27803088 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010859 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
