Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.16. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.81. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28.
