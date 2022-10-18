Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.16. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.81. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

