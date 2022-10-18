KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $72,984,465,697,546.70 billion and $103,129.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

