Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in September

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.91 during trading hours on Monday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

