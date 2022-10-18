KonPay Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $215,243.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

