Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 19.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.