Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 19.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 133,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 821,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

