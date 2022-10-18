Kusama (KSM) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.63 or 0.00193668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $323.54 million and $25.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

