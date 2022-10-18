Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 30,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,222. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landos Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

