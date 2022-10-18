Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 30,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,222. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
