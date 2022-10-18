Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 10.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44. Approximately 23,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 724,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 74.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

