Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,990,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 23,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 3,353,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,654. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.