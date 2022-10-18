Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

