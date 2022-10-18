Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7,202.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. 34,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

