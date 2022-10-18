Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $368.90. 6,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,752. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.47. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

