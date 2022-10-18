Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 594,439 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF remained flat at $25.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

