Lincoln National Corp Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

