Lincoln National Corp Has $7.43 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

